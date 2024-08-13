Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Schneider Electric President Systems standalone net profit rises 306.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales rise 2.63% to Rs 107.37 crore

Net profit of Schneider Electric President Systems rose 306.78% to Rs 7.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.63% to Rs 107.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 104.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales107.37104.62 3 OPM %10.044.19 -PBDT11.794.72 150 PBT9.842.41 308 NP7.201.77 307

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

