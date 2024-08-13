Schneider Electric President Systems standalone net profit rises 306.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.63% to Rs 107.37 crore

Net profit of Schneider Electric President Systems rose 306.78% to Rs 7.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.63% to Rs 107.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 104.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.107.37104.6210.044.1911.794.729.842.417.201.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp