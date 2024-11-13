Kalyani Forge standalone net profit rises 201.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.33% to Rs 62.33 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Forge rose 201.54% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.33% to Rs 62.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.62.3360.9112.477.687.294.315.381.593.921.30

