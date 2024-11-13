Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kalyani Forge standalone net profit rises 201.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 2.33% to Rs 62.33 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Forge rose 201.54% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.33% to Rs 62.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales62.3360.91 2 OPM %12.477.68 -PBDT7.294.31 69 PBT5.381.59 238 NP3.921.30 202

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

