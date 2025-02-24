Kalyani Powertrain collaborates with AMD for its foray into Indian server market

Electronics division of Kalyani Powertrain, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge, has collaborated with AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) to enter the Indian server market. This collaboration marks a major milestone in advancing India's server infrastructure by integrating cutting-edge AMD technology into domestically manufactured solutions.

The servers manufactured through this partnership will feature AMD EPYC processors, known for their leadership performance, energy efficiency, security features, and ability to reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for data centers. Looking ahead, there are plans to incorporate AMD Instinct accelerators, enhancing AI and high-performance computing capabilities. AMD will provide design collaterals and technical documentation to support electronics division of Kalyani Powertrain in building and optimizing these solutions, helping ensure they meet global standards.

This collaboration plays a crucial role in bolstering India's Make in India initiative by fostering local manufacturing and reducing dependency on imports. The collaboration will empower enterprises, cloud providers, hyperscalers, and government organizations with high-performance, cost-efficient server solutions tailored for AI workloads, cloud computing, and large-scale data processing.

By strengthening India's data infrastructure with advanced AMD technologies, this initiative is set to accelerate digital transformation across industries, positioning India as a key player in the global AI and cloud computing revolution.

