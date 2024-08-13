Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound at one-week high against dollar; UK unemployment rate drops to 4.2%

Pound at one-week high against dollar; UK unemployment rate drops to 4.2%

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Great Britain pound extended recent streak of gains against the dollar on Tuesday after data showed UK Unemployment Rate unexpectedly fell to 4.2% in three months to June. Previously, the recording was at 4.4% and expectations were for a 4.5% rise. Meanwhile, the report showed that the number of people claiming jobless benefits increased by 135K in July, compared with a revised gain of 32.3K in June, coming in below the expected 14.5K figure by a wide margin. The US dollar in the interim stayed steady with all eyes on upcoming data. Investors now turn attention to US producer and consumer price inflation on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, with the data likely to impact the outlook for interest rates. Currently, GBPUSD pair is quoting at $1.2807, up 0.25% on the day and at its highest level in one-week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

CCI orders unusual recall of reports on Apple antitrust investigation

Balrampur Chini stock nears record high, gains 5% on stable Q1 performance

Centre sets up team to implement internship scheme announced in Budget

Tax evasion alert: CBDT targets foreign remittances exceeding Rs 6 lakh

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, orange alert for Kerala amid heavy rain

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story