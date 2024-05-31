Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Natural Biocon (India) standalone net profit declines 53.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Natural Biocon (India) standalone net profit declines 53.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1222.09% to Rs 11.37 crore

Net profit of Natural Biocon (India) declined 53.85% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1222.09% to Rs 11.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 982.40% to Rs 13.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales11.370.86 1222 13.531.25 982 OPM %1.1420.93 -1.6320.00 - PBDT0.130.18 -28 0.220.25 -12 PBT0.130.18 -28 0.220.25 -12 NP0.060.13 -54 0.150.18 -17

