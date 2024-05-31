Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neeraj Paper Marketing standalone net profit rises 175.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Neeraj Paper Marketing standalone net profit rises 175.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 17.05% to Rs 40.91 crore

Net profit of Neeraj Paper Marketing rose 175.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.05% to Rs 40.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.62% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.98% to Rs 158.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 219.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales40.9149.32 -17 158.39219.92 -28 OPM %2.081.44 -2.231.45 - PBDT0.250.17 47 1.161.13 3 PBT0.180.08 125 0.800.74 8 NP0.110.04 175 0.570.52 10

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

