Kant & Company consolidated net profit declines 90.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sales rise 42.48% to Rs 1.61 crore

Net profit of Kant & Company declined 90.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 42.48% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.611.131.2417.700.020.200.020.200.020.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News