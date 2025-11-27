Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Tech Transformers bags Rs 91-cr NTPC orders for power transformers

Indo Tech Transformers bags Rs 91-cr NTPC orders for power transformers

Image
Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 8:16 AM IST
Indo Tech Transformers said that it has secured domestic orders worth Rs 91.26 crore from various NTPC projects for the manufacture and supply of 11 power transformers.

The order includes 3 units of 112/160 MVA, 6 units of 87.5/125 MVA, and 2 units of 70/100 MVA transformers, all scheduled for delivery between August and October 2026.

The company said the contracts were awarded by a domestic entity and confirmed that neither its promoters nor the promoter group hold any interest in the awarding organisation. The orders do not fall under related-party transactions.

Indo Tech Transformers is engaged in the business of manufacturing power and distribution transformers and various special application transformers, mobile substation transformers, and substations.

The company's standalone net profit surged 39.8% to Rs 24.78 crore on a 25% increase in net sales to Rs 182.86 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

The counter rose 0.86% to settle at Rs 1,696.45 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

