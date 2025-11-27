Indo Tech Transformers bags Rs 91-cr NTPC orders for power transformers

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Indo Tech Transformers said that it has secured domestic orders worth Rs 91.26 crore from various NTPC projects for the manufacture and supply of 11 power transformers.

The order includes 3 units of 112/160 MVA, 6 units of 87.5/125 MVA, and 2 units of 70/100 MVA transformers, all scheduled for delivery between August and October 2026.

The company said the contracts were awarded by a domestic entity and confirmed that neither its promoters nor the promoter group hold any interest in the awarding organisation. The orders do not fall under related-party transactions.

Indo Tech Transformers is engaged in the business of manufacturing power and distribution transformers and various special application transformers, mobile substation transformers, and substations.