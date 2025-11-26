Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pidilite announces strategic investment in MagicDecor

Pidilite announces strategic investment in MagicDecor

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Pidilite Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pidilite Industries (Pidilite), has announced a strategic investment in Printpanda India (MagicDecor), an early stage company specializing in bespoke, sustainable, and premium home dor products such as wallpapers, blinds, curtains and canvas. This investment marks Pidilite Ventures' latest foray into India's rapidly growing home improvement sector, reinforcing its commitment to backing businesses at the forefront of design and consumer experience.

Sanket Parekh, Director at Pidilite Ventures, commented: "We are excited to partner with MagicDecor as they embark on their journey to transform the home dor space. The team has demonstrated impressive capability in marrying customization with quality, catering to the evolving needs of modern Indian homeowners and interior designers. We believe MagicDecor is uniquely positioned in the premium, personalized wall solutions market. Over the last two years, the team has demonstrated impressive traction by innovating across its product lines and scaling distribution and we look forward to supporting them in their expansion across India and overseas."

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

