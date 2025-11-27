Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Flower Trading & Investment Company standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Flower Trading & Investment Company standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Flower Trading & Investment Company rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2025 and during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

