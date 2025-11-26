Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Havells India to acquire stake in solar SPV for captive consumption

Havells India to acquire stake in solar SPV for captive consumption

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Havells India has approved acquiring a stake of 26% in Kundan Solar (Pali), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), established for the business of developing, installing, operating, managing and maintaining solar power plant.

The purpose of this transaction is to strategically reduce dependence on fossil fuel and move towards green energy. Kundan Solar will set up a 15 MWac solar power plant and Havells plan to enter into a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) up to 25 years. Under the Electricity Laws, Havells is required to hold a minimum of 26% shareholding to qualify as a captive consumer.

The arrangement will result in savings in power cost at plant locations in Rajasthan with payback within ~12-18 months from date of commissioning of the project.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

