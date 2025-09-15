Karnataka Bank appoints Vijayakumar P.H. as CFO

Karnataka Bank has announced the appointment of Vijayakumar P.H. as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the Bank, effective from 15 September 2025.Vijayakumar P H succeeds, Abhishek Sankar Bagchi, who ceases to be the CFO from the close of business hours on 14 September 2025, upon completion of his tenure.
In addition to the CFO role, Vijayakumar P.H. has been promoted to the position of general manager. With this change, he will also assume responsibilities as a Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Senior Management Personnel (SMP) of the Bank from 15 September 2025. correspondingly, Bagchi will cease to be a KMP and SMP effective 14 September 2025.
Vijayakumar P.H. brings over 25 years of banking experience to his new role. He joined Karnataka Bank as a probationary officer on 22 May 2000, and has since held several key positions, including officer, manager, senior manager, chief manager, and assistant general manager. Between June 2005 and March 2021, he served in the Banks HO-Treasury & Accounts Department, and was promoted to deputy general manager (DGM) on March 29, 2021. During his tenure as DGM, he managed portfolios in Finance & Accounts, Inspection & Audit, and Information Systems Audit.
Vijayakumar holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree, is a Chartered Accountant, and a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).
Karnataka Bank, a leading 'A' Class Scheduled Commercial Bank in India, was incorporated on 18th February 1924 at Mangaluru. The bank reported standalone net profit declined 27% to Rs 292.40 crore on a 2.4% rise in total income to Rs 2,619.64 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
The scrip rose 0.14% to Rs 179.35 on the BSE.
