GIFT Nifty indicates positive opening for equities; Kospi hits record high after Govt. scraps tax-hike plan

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 17.00 points (or 0.07%) in early trade, suggesting a positive start for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 129.58 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,556.02 crore in the Indian equity market on 12 September 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 9,244.27 crore in the cash market in so far in September 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 46,902.92 crore in August 2025.

Global Markets: Asia market traded mixed as investors kept an eye on the talks between the U.S. and China in Spain, and assessed a slate of data from Beijing. As per reports, U.S. and Chinese officials began talks in Madrid Sunday to discuss key national security, economic, and trade issues, including the upcoming deadline to divest Chinese short video app TikTok and U.S. tariffs. South Koreas Kospi index rose in early trade to a record high on Monday after Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said that the government will scrap its previous plan to raise taxes on stock investments. In China, retail sales last month rose 3.4% from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday, slowing from Julys 3.7% growth.

As per reports, the industrial output growth slowed to 5.2% in August, compared to the 5.7% jump in July, marking its weakest level since August 2024. Fixed-asset investment, reported on a year-to-date basis, expanded just 0.5%, a sharp slowdown from the 1.6% expansion in the January to July period. Within that segment, the contraction in real estate investment worsened, slumping 12.9% in the first eight months, government data reportedly showed. The major U.S. stock indexes finished mixed on Friday but still posted weekly gains ahead of next Wednesday's interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) rose 0.4% Friday to close at a record high and finish the week 2% higher. The S&P 500 (SPX) dipped 0.1% to post a weekly gain of 1.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) fell 0.6% but closed the week up 1%.

Domestic Market: The domestic equity benchmarks closed higher on Friday, with the Nifty 50 ending above 25,100 and marking its eighth straight gain. Hopes of easing India-US trade tensions and softer US labour data lifted sentiment. Expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week added support. Reports that the EU may reject US tariff proposals on India also helped the mood. Metals and financial services stocks gained, while FMCG and PSU banks slipped. Defence shares rallied after authorities began talks for six next-generation submarines. The S&P BSE Sensex added 355.97 points or 0.44% to 81,904.70. The Nifty 50 index rose 108.50 points or 0.43% to 25,114. In eight trading sessions, the 50 unit index has climbed 2.17%.