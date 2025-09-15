Ugro Capital board to mull fund raising plan on 17 Sept

Ugro Capital announced that its board is scheduled to meet on 17 September 2025, to consider raising funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement basis.

The said announcement came after market hours on Friday, 12 September 2025.

UGRO Capital is a pioneering DataTech NBFC specializing in MSME and small business financing. By leveraging advanced data analytics and an extensive distribution network, it bridges the vast small business credit gap in India, delivering tailored credit solutions to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 12.4% to Rs 34.13 crore on 39.9% increase in total income to Rs 421.83 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.