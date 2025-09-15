Stock Alert: DCX Systems, Waaree Energies, Engineers India, UGRO Capital

Securities in F&O Ban:
RBL Bank, Oracle Financial Services Software and HFCL shares are banned from F&O trading on 15 September 2025.
Stocks to Watch:
DCX Systems signed a memorandum of understanding with Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) through its Nodal Agency Guidance at T N Rising Investment Conclave to set up a manufacturing facility for a JV company at Hosur.
Waaree Energies' arm incorporates three wholly-owned subsidiaries in the name of Waaree Forever Energies Four, Waaree Forever Energies Five and Waaree Forever Energies One.
Engineers India announced that it has received Rs 618 crore order from an Africa-based fertiliser company to provide project management consultancy services.
UGRO Capital announced that the meeting of its Investment and Borrowing Committee of the Board of Directors will be held on 17 September 2025 to consider and approve raising funds by issuing Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis.
Vedanta announced that its arm, Talwandi Sabo Power has signed a settlement agreement with SEPCO Electric Power Construction Corporation to resolve all long-standing disputes related to the EPC contracts for its 3x660 MW Thermal Power Project.
Muthoot Microfin announced that a meeting of its board will be held on 17 September 2025 to consider and approve raising funds through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis.
ASM Technologies announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to invest Rs 250 crore in expanding ESDM-related design-led manufacturing.
Karnataka Bank has announced that Abhishek Sankar Bagchi has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 14 September 2025. Meanwhile the company has appointed Vijayakumar P.H. as the new CFO, effective from 15 September 2025.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
