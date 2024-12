Karur Vysya Bank has reduced its Base Rate and Benchmark Prime Lending Rate (BPLR) by 10 basis points to 11.70% and 16.70% respectively. These changes are effective from 13 December 2024.

Further, the Bank also reduced the External Benchmark Rate - Repo linked (EBR-R) by 5 basis points to 9.85% with effect from 30 December 2024.

