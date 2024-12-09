Blue Cloud Softech Solutions wins USD 15 million order for its MDM platform

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced that it has signed a contract to deliver its BLUPORT- Mobile Device Management (MDM) platform specifically designed to optimize the management of biomedical devices.

BLUPORT is a cutting-edge platform tailored for Healthcare Organizations. It empowers healthcare organizations to enhance their biomedical device management by leveraging advanced technologies that ensure robust security. With strong encryption, remote management capabilities, and granular access controls. Also this solution meets stringent regulatory requirements, including HIPAA compliance.

The platform streamlines device management through features such as remote configuration, centralized inventory tracking, and timely firmware updates. Furthermore, BLUPORT enhances workflows by enabling efficient app distribution, automated user provisioning, and remote troubleshooting.

We are excited to secure the MDM order along with secure OS development for the medical devices and bring our innovative solutions to the healthcare sector, said Janaki Yarlagadda at Blue Cloud Softech Solutions. She also said that BLUPORT is designed to empower organizations to manage their biomedical devices effectively, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes.

