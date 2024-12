Hardwyn India and The Gyalsung Infra, Bhutan have signed MOU stating that all the architectural hardware and glass fittings products will be supplied by Hadwyn India for renovations of buildings and upcoming projects / construction done by The Gyalsung Infra in Bhutan. According to MOU, products will be supplied for 2years and value of the products will be approx. 5 crore.

