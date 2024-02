with effect from 07 February 2024

Karur Vysya Bank has increased the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates (MCLR) of the Bank with effect from 07 February 2024 as under:

Overnight MCLR - 9.25%

One month MCLR - 9.40%

Three month MCLR - 9.55%

Six month MCLR - 9.90%

One year MCLR - 10.00%

