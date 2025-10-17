Benchmarks extend winning run for third day; bank stocks shine

The key equity benchmarks ended higher for the third straight session, supported by renewed foreign inflows, easing U.S. bond yields, a stronger rupee, and festive optimism. The Nifty closed above the 25,700 mark, lifted by gains in FMCG, healthcare, and consumer durables stocks, while IT and metal counters edged lower. The Nifty Bank index touched a record high of 57,830.20 on expectations of strong earnings from major lenders.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 484.53 points or 0.58% to 83,952.19. The Nifty 50 added 124.55 points or 0.49% to 25,709.85. In the past three trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty jumped 2.34% and 2.24% each, respectively.

Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.45%), ICICI Bank (up 1.38%) and Reliance Industries (up 1.35%) boosted the indices today. The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.43% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.49%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,737 shares rose and 2,425 shares fell. A total of 178 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 6.99% to 11.63. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.05% to 6.506 from the previous close of 6.504.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.0275 compared with its close of 87.9600 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 1.32% to Rs 131,570. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.11% to 98.26. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.35% to 3.961. In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement shed 68 cents or 1.11% to $60.38 a barrel. Global Markets: The US Dow Jones index futures is currently down by 281 points, signalling a negative opening for US stocks today.

European indices declined on Friday as investors awaited key inflation data from the region. Asian indices ended lower, mirroring Wall Street's decline amid renewed concerns over the banking sector and escalating trade tensions. On the data front, Singapores non-oil domestic exports posted a sharp rebound in September, jumping 6.9% from a year earlier and reversing an 11.3% fall in August. In the U.S., shares of regional lenders plunged on Thursday amid fears of hidden loan losses. Zions Bancorporation dropped 13% after revealing a $50 million third-quarter loss tied to two loans from its California division, while Western Alliance Bancorporation fell 11% after filing a fraud lawsuit against Cantor Group V, LLC.

The sell-off weighed broadly on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 301.07 points, or 0.7%, to 45,952.24 after briefly gaining 170 points earlier in the session. The S&P 500 lost 0.6% to 6,629.07, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.5% to 22,562.54. New Listing: Shares of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company settled at Rs 111.50 on the BSE, representing a premium of 5.19% as compared with the issue price of Rs 106. The scrip was listed at 106, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock has hit a high of 112.75 and a low of 105.95. On the BSE, 50.79 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Stocks in Spotlight: Mahindra & Mahindra rose 2.45% after the company entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Brazil's Embraer Defense & Security to introduce the C-390 Millennium military transport aircraft to India. Wipro tumbled 5.08% after the IT companys consolidated net profit declined 2.53% to Rs 3,246.2 crore despite a 2.54% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 22,697.3 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q1 FY26. Acutaas Chemicals rallied 6.30% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 93.52% to Rs 72.24 crore on 24.1% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 306.19 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

JSW Infrastructure declined 3.77% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 2.8% to Rs 361.24 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 371.51 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 26.4% YoY to Rs 1265.59 crore in Q2 FY26. Sunteck Realty fell 2.24%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 41.4% to Rs 48.97 crore on 49.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 252.37 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Zee Entertainment Enterprises declined 3.61% after the companys consolidated net profit dropped 63.47% to Rs 76.5 crore on a 1.57% decline in total income to Rs 1,969.20 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

CIE Automotive India jumped 1.55% after the companys consolidated net profit rose 9.5% year-on-year to Rs 213.2 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 194.7 crore in Q3 FY25 and was up 5% sequentially from Rs 203 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations grew 11.1% YoY to Rs 2,371.8 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 2,134.6 crore in the same quarter last year and was marginally higher than Rs 2,369 crore in Q2 FY26. Rallis India declined 0.56%. The pesticide makers standalone net profit rose 4.08% to Rs 102 crore, despite a 7.21% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 861 crore in Q2 FY26 compared to Q2 FY25.

Waaree Energies fell 2.44%. The company reported a 132.97% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 842.55 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 361.65 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 69.69% YoY to Rs 6,065.64 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. LTIMindtree shed 0.21%. The company reported an 11.72% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,401.1 crore on 5.62% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,394.3 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q1 FY26. Anupam Rasayan India declined 4.74%. The company reported an 87% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 57.2 crore on a 149% increase in total revenue to Rs 739.2 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy slumped 6.71% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 473.20 crore in Q2 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 7.05 crore posted in Q2 FY25. The loss is due to an exceptional charge of Rs 580.10 crore recorded in the September 2025 quarter. The company recorded 70% YoY rise in revenue to Rs 1,749 crore in Q2 FY26. The revenue growth was driven by higher execution pace across large-scale domestic EPC projects and improving international contributions. IPO Update: Midwest received bids for 27,35,27,058 shares as against 31,17,460 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:45 IST on Friday (17 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 87.74 times.