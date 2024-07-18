Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 27.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 21.33% to Rs 2284.53 crore

Net profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 27.89% to Rs 458.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 358.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 21.33% to Rs 2284.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1882.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2284.531882.9164.9960.63612.91489.00612.91489.00458.65358.63

