Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 27.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 21.33% to Rs 2284.53 croreNet profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 27.89% to Rs 458.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 358.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 21.33% to Rs 2284.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1882.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income2284.531882.91 21 OPM %64.9960.63 -PBDT612.91489.00 25 PBT612.91489.00 25 NP458.65358.63 28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News