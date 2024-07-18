Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 27.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 21.33% to Rs 2284.53 crore

Net profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 27.89% to Rs 458.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 358.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 21.33% to Rs 2284.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1882.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income2284.531882.91 21 OPM %64.9960.63 -PBDT612.91489.00 25 PBT612.91489.00 25 NP458.65358.63 28

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

