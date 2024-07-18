Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Explosives consolidated net profit declines 11.27% in the June 2024 quarter

Premier Explosives consolidated net profit declines 11.27% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 33.75% to Rs 82.86 crore

Net profit of Premier Explosives declined 11.27% to Rs 7.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.75% to Rs 82.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales82.8661.95 34 OPM %18.7126.89 -PBDT13.4914.15 -5 PBT10.6811.45 -7 NP7.328.25 -11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: 4 dead, 25 injured after Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda

Nothing to launch Phone 2a "Plus" variant on July 31: What to expect

How to avoid overspending during Amazon and Flipkart sale

OnePlus 12r Sunset Dune colour to be available starting July 20 with offers

48% of households facing earning, savings squeeze look to Budget for relief

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story