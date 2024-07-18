Premier Explosives consolidated net profit declines 11.27% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.75% to Rs 82.86 crore

Net profit of Premier Explosives declined 11.27% to Rs 7.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.75% to Rs 82.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.82.8661.9518.7126.8913.4914.1510.6811.457.328.25

