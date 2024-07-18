Premier Explosives consolidated net profit declines 11.27% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.75% to Rs 82.86 croreNet profit of Premier Explosives declined 11.27% to Rs 7.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.75% to Rs 82.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales82.8661.95 34 OPM %18.7126.89 -PBDT13.4914.15 -5 PBT10.6811.45 -7 NP7.328.25 -11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News