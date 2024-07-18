Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

International Combustion (India) standalone net profit declines 69.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales decline 13.47% to Rs 59.53 crore

Net profit of International Combustion (India) declined 69.06% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.47% to Rs 59.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales59.5368.80 -13 OPM %8.1115.99 -PBDT3.6010.48 -66 PBT2.129.39 -77 NP1.775.72 -69

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

