International Combustion (India) standalone net profit declines 69.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.47% to Rs 59.53 croreNet profit of International Combustion (India) declined 69.06% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.47% to Rs 59.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales59.5368.80 -13 OPM %8.1115.99 -PBDT3.6010.48 -66 PBT2.129.39 -77 NP1.775.72 -69
