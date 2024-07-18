Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Polycab India consolidated net profit declines 0.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Polycab India consolidated net profit declines 0.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales rise 20.79% to Rs 4698.03 crore

Net profit of Polycab India declined 0.92% to Rs 395.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 399.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.79% to Rs 4698.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3889.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4698.033889.38 21 OPM %12.4214.10 -PBDT600.49587.64 2 PBT533.37530.49 1 NP395.95399.62 -1

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

