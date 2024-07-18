Polycab India consolidated net profit declines 0.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.79% to Rs 4698.03 crore

Net profit of Polycab India declined 0.92% to Rs 395.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 399.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.79% to Rs 4698.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3889.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4698.033889.3812.4214.10600.49587.64533.37530.49395.95399.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp