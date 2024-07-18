Tata Communications consolidated net profit declines 12.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.07% to Rs 5633.37 crore

Net profit of Tata Communications declined 12.80% to Rs 332.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 381.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.07% to Rs 5633.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4771.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5633.374771.3619.9621.46978.351081.64330.98501.90332.84381.69

