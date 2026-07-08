Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

National Standard (India) Ltd, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd, Finkurve Financial Services Ltd and Aartech Solonics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 July 2026.

National Standard (India) Ltd, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd, Finkurve Financial Services Ltd and Aartech Solonics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 July 2026.

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 1147.9 at 14:22 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 954 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 496 shares in the past one month.

National Standard (India) Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 629.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23386 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2375 shares in the past one month. DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd crashed 9.96% to Rs 108.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 45415 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71042 shares in the past one month. Finkurve Financial Services Ltd pared 8.59% to Rs 63.99. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 66385 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6943 shares in the past one month.