Silver Touch Tech climbs after bagging AI project from RITES

Silver Touch Technologies rallied 4.69% to Rs 189.55 after the company secured an order from Rites to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-based detailed project report (DPR) appraisal & intelligence platform, PARAKH.

Shares of Rites declined 3.42% to Rs 227.60 on the BSE.

Under the contract, Silver Touch will design and deploy an AI-native platform built specifically for appraising Detailed Project Reports, rather than a conventional software application with AI features layered on top. The company said the platform is intended to transform the way RITES evaluates infrastructure project reports. The said contract is valued at Rs 6.27 crore.

The platform will feature three self-hosted large language models (Llama 3.1 70B, Mistral 7B and Qwen 2.5 7B) running on NVIDIA A100 GPU infrastructure within RITES' secure data centre, ensuring that project data remains within the organization's environment with no external data transfer.

The solution will also interate hybrid Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) combining semantic vector search with keyword search across more than 1,000 historical DPRs for grounded, citation-backed appraisal. Additional capabilities include GIS integration with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, BIM/IFC interoperability, geospatial analytics, and an intelligent document processing pipeline capable of analysing DPRs ranging from 500 to 5,000 pages using OCR, table extraction and engineering entity recognition. Silver Touch said the platform will serve as the AI engine for RITES to appraise major infrastructure projects across railways, highways, bridges, ports, airports, metro systems and tunnels. Silver Touch Technologies a leading provider of end-to-end IT solutions with deep expertise in e-Governance, secure digital platforms, and large-scale public sector programs. The company leverages cloud, AI, automation, analytics, and open-source technologies to support large-scale, mission-critical programs for government and enterprise customers in India and globally.