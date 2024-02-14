Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net loss of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.040.04 0 OPM %-1675.00-650.00 -PBDT-0.660.14 PL PBT-0.680.12 PL NP-0.640 0

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

