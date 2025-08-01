Kaycee Industries consolidated net profit declines 16.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.23% to Rs 13.90 crore

Net profit of Kaycee Industries declined 16.00% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.23% to Rs 13.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.13.9012.6114.6017.452.192.301.902.021.261.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News