GRSE signs MoU with Reintjes GmbH

To collaborate on achieving propulsion efficacy in warships and commercial vessels

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has entered into non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with M/s Reintjes GmbH, Hameln, Germany, a global Gearbox Design and Manufacturing company with vast experience in design and manufacturing of a wide range of Marine Propulsion Gearboxes.

This MoU will facilitate a wide range of collaborative engagements, including integration of Reimtjes GmbH's high quality propulsion gear trains with selected engines for ships that would be built by the Shipyard.

The professional association with Reintjes GmbH, who is a pioneer in marine gearboxes, will empower GRSE to achieve higher standards of propulsion efficacy in warships for defence forces and commercial vessels for domestic and export markets.