Purity Flex Pack standalone net profit declines 1.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 19.33% to Rs 33.03 crore

Net profit of Purity Flex Pack declined 1.96% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.33% to Rs 33.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales33.0327.68 19 OPM %5.487.44 -PBDT1.721.65 4 PBT0.720.70 3 NP0.500.51 -2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

