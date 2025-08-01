Purity Flex Pack standalone net profit declines 1.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.33% to Rs 33.03 crore

Net profit of Purity Flex Pack declined 1.96% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.33% to Rs 33.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.33.0327.685.487.441.721.650.720.700.500.51

