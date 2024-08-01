Kaycee Industries standalone net profit rises 72.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.49% to Rs 12.61 crore

Net profit of Kaycee Industries rose 72.41% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.49% to Rs 12.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.12.6111.3117.4513.092.301.522.021.261.500.87

