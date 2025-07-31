Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaynes Tech rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 50% YoY to Rs 75 cr

Kaynes Tech rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 50% YoY to Rs 75 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Kaynes Technology India gained 3.36% to Rs 5,826.90 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 49.96% to Rs 74.61 crore on 33.63% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 673.46 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 49.87% YoY to Rs 96.08 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 1,130 crore in Q1 June 2025, registering the growth of 69% compared with Rs 669 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin expanded by 350 bps to 16.8% in Q1 FY26 as against 13.3% in Q1 FY25.

The orderbook jumped 46.89% to Rs 7,401.1 crore as of June 30, 2025, compared with Rs 5,038.6 crore as of June 30, 2024.

Ramesh Kunhikannan, managing director & promoter, Kaynes Technology India said: Our revenues stood at Rs 673.5 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as against Rs 504.0 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, establishing a growth of 34%. Our orderbook stood at Rs 7,401.1 crore as of June 30, 2025, providing strong revenue visibility for FY26 and beyond, giving us confidence to sustain the growth momentum. Our EBITDA margins for Q1 FY26 grew to 16.8% and the PAT margins improved to 11.1%.

Our consistent focus on complex, high-margin verticals such as industrial & EV, aerospace, smart infrastructure, etc - has helped sustain profitable growth. Further, we remain committed to expanding our capabilities and geographic reach through strategic investments in emerging & high potential verticals, ODM segment and strategic electronics (including SpaceTech, aerospace & avionics) that are aligned with our long-term goal of creating a diversified, resilient, future-ready and a truly global enterprise.

The recent acquisition of August Electronics in Canada not only adds manufacturing capacity and capabilities in North America but also brings strong customer relationships in key high-value segments. This positions us to offer a compelling IndiaCanada supply chain alternative for global clients, especially those looking to diversify from China.

Kaynes Technology India is a leading end-to-end and IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturer in India, having capabilities across the entire spectrum of electronics system and design manufacturing (ESDM) services.

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

