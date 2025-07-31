Sagility India gains after Q1 PAT soars 566% YoY to Rs 149 cr

Sagility India advanced 6.91% to Rs 45.34 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 566.49% to Rs 148.56 crore on a 25.8% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,538.94 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 210.39 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a surge of 196.3% compared to Rs 71.01 crore in Q1 FY25.

In Q1 FY26, adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 368.7 crore, up 26.44%, compared with Rs 291.6 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 24% in Q1 FY26 as against 23.8% in Q1 FY25.

In dollar terms, the company reported revenue of $180.4 million, while adjusted PAT stood at $23.4 million in Q1 FY26. As of 31st March 2025, the company had 39,917 employees. Attrition improved to 27.6% in Q1 FY26 as against 27.3% in Q1 FY25. Ramesh Gopalan, managing director and group CEO, said, Weve entered FY26 with strong momentum and confidence in our position as a leading provider of solutions and services for U.S. healthcare payers and providers. Despite ongoing regulatory and policy shifts, our business continues to demonstrate resilience and sustained growth. We are deepening engagement with both long-standing and newer clients while maintaining robust profitability. The integration of BroadPath is progressing smoothly. As our clients contend with increasing cost pressures, we are partnering with them to bring our domain and solution capabilities, along with automation and AI, to improve efficiencies and deliver better business outcomes.