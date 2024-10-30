Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kaynes Technology India consolidated net profit rises 86.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 58.55% to Rs 572.12 crore

Net profit of Kaynes Technology India rose 86.35% to Rs 60.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 58.55% to Rs 572.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 360.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales572.12360.85 59 OPM %14.3613.52 -PBDT93.5445.94 104 PBT84.9439.41 116 NP60.2132.31 86

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

