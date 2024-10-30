Kaynes Technology India consolidated net profit rises 86.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 58.55% to Rs 572.12 crore

Net profit of Kaynes Technology India rose 86.35% to Rs 60.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 58.55% to Rs 572.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 360.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.572.12360.8514.3613.5293.5445.9484.9439.4160.2132.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News