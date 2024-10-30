Sheela Foam consolidated net profit declines 77.68% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.54% to Rs 812.72 crore

Net profit of Sheela Foam declined 77.68% to Rs 9.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.54% to Rs 812.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 613.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.812.72613.188.5210.7972.7882.0224.9160.159.8143.96

