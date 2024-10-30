Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

UFO Moviez India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the September 2024 quarter

UFO Moviez India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 11.63% to Rs 96.63 crore

Net loss of UFO Moviez India reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.63% to Rs 96.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 86.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales96.6386.56 12 OPM %10.3819.77 -PBDT8.8417.35 -49 PBT-0.646.90 PL NP-0.883.28 PL

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

