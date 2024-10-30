Silver Touch Technologies consolidated net profit rises 21.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.63% to Rs 74.00 crore

Net profit of Silver Touch Technologies rose 21.88% to Rs 4.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 43.63% to Rs 74.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 51.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.74.0051.5212.3811.848.175.836.334.574.403.61

