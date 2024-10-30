Silver Touch Technologies consolidated net profit rises 21.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.63% to Rs 74.00 croreNet profit of Silver Touch Technologies rose 21.88% to Rs 4.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 43.63% to Rs 74.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 51.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales74.0051.52 44 OPM %12.3811.84 -PBDT8.175.83 40 PBT6.334.57 39 NP4.403.61 22
