Visco Trade Associates consolidated net profit rises 30.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 67.65% to Rs 22.54 crore

Net profit of Visco Trade Associates rose 30.73% to Rs 10.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 67.65% to Rs 22.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 69.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.22.5469.6771.0315.2914.349.4114.319.4010.558.07

