Visco Trade Associates consolidated net profit rises 30.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Visco Trade Associates consolidated net profit rises 30.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 67.65% to Rs 22.54 crore

Net profit of Visco Trade Associates rose 30.73% to Rs 10.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 67.65% to Rs 22.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 69.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales22.5469.67 -68 OPM %71.0315.29 -PBDT14.349.41 52 PBT14.319.40 52 NP10.558.07 31

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

