Kaynes Technology slips as lock-in period ends

Kaynes Technology India fell 4.85% to Rs 5,940 after the expiry of its shareholder lock-in period.

With the restriction ending, about 1.16 crore shares, or nearly 17% of the companys equity, have become eligible for trading. The expiry does not mean these shares will be sold immediately, but they can now enter the market depending on investor decisions.

A lock-in period restricts select shareholderssuch as promoters, pre-IPO investors, and anchor investorsfrom selling their holdings for a fixed duration to maintain post-listing stability. Once the period lapses, the shares are free to trade, which can create short-term volatility if supply increases.

Kaynes Technology is an end-to-end, IoT-enabled integrated electronics manufacturer offering services across the Electronics System and Design Manufacturing (ESDM) spectrum.