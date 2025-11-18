Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaynes Technology slips as lock-in period ends

Kaynes Technology slips as lock-in period ends

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Kaynes Technology India fell 4.85% to Rs 5,940 after the expiry of its shareholder lock-in period.

With the restriction ending, about 1.16 crore shares, or nearly 17% of the companys equity, have become eligible for trading. The expiry does not mean these shares will be sold immediately, but they can now enter the market depending on investor decisions.

A lock-in period restricts select shareholderssuch as promoters, pre-IPO investors, and anchor investorsfrom selling their holdings for a fixed duration to maintain post-listing stability. Once the period lapses, the shares are free to trade, which can create short-term volatility if supply increases.

Kaynes Technology is an end-to-end, IoT-enabled integrated electronics manufacturer offering services across the Electronics System and Design Manufacturing (ESDM) spectrum.

The company posted a strong performance in Q2 FY26. Consolidated net profit jumped 102% year-on-year to Rs 121.4 crore, while revenue rose 58% to Rs 906.2 crore. The order book increased to Rs 8,099.4 crore as of 30 September 2025, compared with Rs 5,422.8 crore a year earlier.

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

