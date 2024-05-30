Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.84 crore in the March 2024 quarter

KCP Sugar &amp; Industries Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.84 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 24.77% to Rs 73.69 crore

Net profit of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation reported to Rs 11.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.77% to Rs 73.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.74% to Rs 66.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.40% to Rs 345.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 289.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales73.6959.06 25 345.68289.52 19 OPM %0.499.21 -5.591.86 - PBDT11.35-4.89 LP 76.7158.98 30 PBT8.31-7.63 LP 70.8253.48 32 NP11.84-8.47 LP 66.1658.17 14

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

