Titan Securities consolidated net profit declines 36.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2437.50% to Rs 2.03 crore

Net profit of Titan Securities declined 36.63% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2437.50% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.60% to Rs 10.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 105.28% to Rs 7.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

