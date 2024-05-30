Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Titan Securities consolidated net profit declines 36.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Titan Securities consolidated net profit declines 36.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2437.50% to Rs 2.03 crore

Net profit of Titan Securities declined 36.63% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2437.50% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.60% to Rs 10.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 105.28% to Rs 7.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.030.08 2438 7.003.41 105 OPM %-18.23-12.50 -14.7119.65 - PBDT-0.120 0 1.430.70 104 PBT-0.13-0.02 -550 1.380.61 126 NP1.542.43 -37 10.0713.72 -27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Karnataka Bank concludes Rs 600 cr QIP of equity shares

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 2.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 4.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Karnataka Bank gains on completing Rs 600-cr QIP issue

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Triumph International Finance India consolidated net profit rises 137.10% in the March 2024 quarter

IST consolidated net profit rises 30.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Bhatia Communications &amp; Retail (India) standalone net profit rises 4.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story