ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit declines 70.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 53.69% to Rs 2.26 crore

Net profit of ERP Soft Systems declined 70.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 53.69% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.16% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 50.30% to Rs 11.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

2.264.8811.7023.542.213.072.392.000.050.150.280.470.040.140.240.430.030.100.170.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News