ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit declines 70.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 53.69% to Rs 2.26 crore

Net profit of ERP Soft Systems declined 70.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 53.69% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.16% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 50.30% to Rs 11.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.264.88 -54 11.7023.54 -50 OPM %2.213.07 -2.392.00 - PBDT0.050.15 -67 0.280.47 -40 PBT0.040.14 -71 0.240.43 -44 NP0.030.10 -70 0.170.31 -45

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

