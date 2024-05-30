Medicamen Biotech consolidated net profit declines 45.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.37% to Rs 47.32 crore

Net profit of Medicamen Biotech declined 45.24% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.37% to Rs 47.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.35% to Rs 10.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.29% to Rs 179.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 140.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

47.3238.67179.31140.8712.1516.7812.4016.944.435.9820.1723.412.664.3613.0817.052.133.8910.9314.84

