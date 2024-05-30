Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Medicamen Biotech consolidated net profit declines 45.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Medicamen Biotech consolidated net profit declines 45.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 22.37% to Rs 47.32 crore

Net profit of Medicamen Biotech declined 45.24% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.37% to Rs 47.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.35% to Rs 10.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.29% to Rs 179.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 140.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales47.3238.67 22 179.31140.87 27 OPM %12.1516.78 -12.4016.94 - PBDT4.435.98 -26 20.1723.41 -14 PBT2.664.36 -39 13.0817.05 -23 NP2.133.89 -45 10.9314.84 -26

