KDDL consolidated net profit declines 33.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Sales rise 8.57% to Rs 359.93 crore

Net profit of KDDL declined 33.06% to Rs 17.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.57% to Rs 359.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 331.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales359.93331.52 9 OPM %15.2417.88 -PBDT58.1158.67 -1 PBT39.3543.96 -10 NP17.2725.80 -33

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

