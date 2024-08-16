KDDL consolidated net profit declines 33.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.57% to Rs 359.93 crore

Net profit of KDDL declined 33.06% to Rs 17.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.57% to Rs 359.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 331.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.359.93331.5215.2417.8858.1158.6739.3543.9617.2725.80

