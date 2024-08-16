W S Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 25.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.47% to Rs 71.71 croreNet profit of W S Industries (India) declined 25.55% to Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 56.47% to Rs 71.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 45.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales71.7145.83 56 OPM %10.1711.08 -PBDT6.313.69 71 PBT5.953.61 65 NP3.704.97 -26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News