Sequent Scientific reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.51 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Sequent Scientific reported to Rs 6.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 34.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.11% to Rs 390.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 333.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.390.21333.2110.75-2.4728.25-17.9312.00-32.176.51-34.85

