KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,136 cr

KEC International said that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,136 crore across its various businesses.

The companys transmission & distribution (T&D) business secured an order for a 765 kV transmission line project in India from the Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL).

The transportation business has acquired a significant order in the prestigious train collision avoidance system (TCAS) segment under Kavach in India.

Additionally, the oil & gas pipelines division has also won contracts for the design, supply, and build order for pipelines and associated works from a leading PSU in India.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, commented, We are delighted with the multiple orders secured across our business verticals. The 765 kV order from PGCIL for evacuation of green energy has boosted our T&D order book in India.

Our transportation business has strengthened its presence in the growing TCAS segment under Kavach to enhance the safety of Indian Railways with world-class technology. The Oil & Gas Pipelines business has widened its footprint by securing its first order in the composite space (including design, supply, and build). With these new orders, our YTD order intake has reached Rs. 20,600 crores, a growth of ~80% vis-vis last year.

KEC International is part of the RPG group. The company is a global EPC major in power T&D systems. It has also diversified in railway infrastructure, manufacturing cables (for power, telecom, solar, and railways), civil construction with a focus on construction of industrial plants, warehouses, residential and commercial complexes, smart infrastructure, and renewable sector (solar) projects.

KEC International has reported 53% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 85 crore on a 14% increase in revenues to Rs 5,113 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

Shares of KEC International slipped 3.00% to Rs 1,093.75 on the BSE.

