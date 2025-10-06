Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KEC International bags Rs 1,102-cr orders across key business segments

KEC International bags Rs 1,102-cr orders across key business segments

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
KEC International, a global infrastructure EPC major and an RPG Group company, has announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,102 crore across its various business verticals.

According to an exchange filing, the companys civil construction business has secured a prestigious order for civil and structural works for a 150 MW thermal power plant from a leading private player in India.

In the transportation segment, the company has secured orders in the prestigious Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) segment under Kavach in India.

The transmission & distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for the supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas and the Middle East.

Additionally, the companys cables & conductors business has received orders for the supply of various types of cables and conductors, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International commented, We are pleased with the order wins across our various businesses. The Civil business has further expanded its presence in the buildings & factories (B&F) segment by securing an order for civil & structural works of a thermal power plant and widened its customer base with the addition of a very reputed client. Our transportation business continues to gain momentum in the prestigious TCAS (Kavach) segment, with orders aimed at enhancing the safety of Indian Railways through world-class technology. With these orders, our YTD order intake now stands at Rs 12,800 crore.

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has a presence in the verticals of power transmission & distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil & gas pipelines and cables & conductors. It has a footprint in 110+ countries (includes EPC, Supply of Towers and Cables). It is the flagship Company of the RPG Group.

The company reported 42.26% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 124.60 crore on 11.32% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,022.88 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of KEC International added 0.42% to end at Rs 858.05 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

