KEC International wins orders worth Rs 1,002 cr

KEC International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,002 crore across various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects:

220/132 kV Transmission lines, Substations and EHV Cabling (Composite order) in India Additional order for a 400 kV Transmission line in the International market Supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas

Cables & Conductors: The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables and conductors in India and the overseas market.

